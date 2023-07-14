Hacked IT service provider Xplain under formal investigation

A series of ransomware attacks has raised concerns over Swiss cybersecurity. Keystone / Lino Mirgeler

The Swiss data protection commissioner has opened formal proceedings against IT services firm Xplain after hackers gained access to sensitive government data on portals hosted by the private company.

The data watchdog last month launched a probe into the Swiss customs and border security agency and the Federal Police. On Friday, this investigation was widened to include Xplain.

The criminal organisation “Play”, which is linked to Russia, launched a series of ransomware attacks on Swiss media groups and Xplain earlier this year.

This resulted in reams of sensitive data being posted on the DarkNet, including 766 football hooligans whose details were logged on a police database.

The attacks have prompted criticism of Swiss cyber protection defences, including the practice of outsourcing certain services to private companies.

Cybersecurity firm Dreamlab Technologies has found 106,000 security holes among 3.5 million servers in Switzerland. Some 50,000 weak points are rated as extremely serious.

Several Swiss municipalities and educational establishments have also been hit by ransomware attackers in recent years.

