High pollen count causes problems for Swiss hay fever sufferers

A pollen hotbed in canton Uri, central Switzerland. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

read aloud pause

X

With pollen levels reaching record highs, doctors are reporting that patients turning up with hay fever problems are also on the rise.

This content was published on June 5, 2023

swissinfo.ch/dos

The record level of pollen in the air is being driven by the current dry and warm spell of weather, RTS public radio reported on Monday.

“We are in the middle of the grass season, June is the peak,” a specialist from Swiss weather service Meteosuisse told RTS. “You need sunny and dry weather at the same time as this period to promote the strong spread of pollen.”

+ The Swiss Alps: an allergy-free haven?

At the weekend, Geneva University Hospital told the Tribune de Genève newspaper that consultations for pollen allergies had risen by 20-30%.

However, allergy specialist from the hospital Yannick Muller told RTS that the figures – while testifying to a clear strong uptick in consultations – were not concrete enough to make bigger conclusions.

“The last population study that I know of on Switzerland is over 20 years old. So I don’t think we have the figures to confirm the increase in cases of pollen allergies. These are only impressions, we would have to do studies,” he said.

The Swiss Allergy Center nevertheless estimates that one person in five is allergic to pollen today, compared to one in 100 a century ago.

Longer season

Peter Schmid from Zurich University Hospital added that the pollen season is getting longer, and now lasting from “Christmas to October, with ever higher concentrations due to the lack of rain, as here in Zurich these days”.

He also said that pollen types are becoming increasingly aggressive, due to smog, high temperatures and excellent hygiene conditions.

Untreated, a pollen allergy can lead to asthma, RTS writes. And faced with hay fever, it is necessary either to be prescribed antihistamines, or to be “desensitised” to reduce the symptoms – a long procedure which lasts three years.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative