Lack of charging stations holds back Swiss EV revolution

The lack of charging stations is an obstacle to buying a new electric vehicle (EV) for 65% of those who took part in the Swiss survey. © Keystone / Martial Trezzini

read aloud pause

X

Interest in electric cars appears to have fallen slightly in Switzerland, driven by factors like the lack of charging stations across the country, a study shows.

This content was published on November 22, 2023 - 16:04

Keystone-SDA

The willingness to buy electric cars has decreased in Switzerland compared to previous years, according to a study by the auto group Touring Club Suisse (TCS) published on Wednesday.

The lack of charging stations is an obstacle to buying a new electric vehicle for 65% of those surveyed; rising electricity prices have no influence.

Other reasons for choosing not to buy an electric car are the price, (41% of respondents), and its range (34%), according to the fifth annual electromobility study by TCS.

+ 2.8 million electric vehicles on Swiss roads by 2035

Despite a dip in interest, over half (55%) of Swiss citizens believe the authorities should promote charging stations via subsidies. And 56% also want tax deductions to continue.

+ How is Switzerland encouraging the sale of electric vehicles

Over half (53%) of the Swiss electric car owners surveyed have their own parking space or garage equipped with a charger.

The main reason for buying an electric car is still the desire for sustainability, say respondents.

The 2023 TCS electromobility survey was carried out by the gfs.bern research institute among 1,004 people aged 18 and over from October 10-19.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative