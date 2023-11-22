Lack of charging stations holds back Swiss EV revolution
Interest in electric cars appears to have fallen slightly in Switzerland, driven by factors like the lack of charging stations across the country, a study shows.
The willingness to buy electric cars has decreased in Switzerland compared to previous years, according to a study by the auto group Touring Club Suisse (TCS) published on Wednesday.
The lack of charging stations is an obstacle to buying a new electric vehicle for 65% of those surveyed; rising electricity prices have no influence.
Other reasons for choosing not to buy an electric car are the price, (41% of respondents), and its range (34%), according to the fifth annual electromobility study by TCS.
Despite a dip in interest, over half (55%) of Swiss citizens believe the authorities should promote charging stations via subsidies. And 56% also want tax deductions to continue.
Over half (53%) of the Swiss electric car owners surveyed have their own parking space or garage equipped with a charger.
The main reason for buying an electric car is still the desire for sustainability, say respondents.
The 2023 TCS electromobility survey was carried out by the gfs.bern research institute among 1,004 people aged 18 and over from October 10-19.
