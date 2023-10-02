Launch & AI+X Summit 2023

Navigation

Launch | AI+X Summit is an all-day event that will take place on October 13, 2023 in StageOne Oerlikon

The event is a joint effort between the ETH AI center and the ETH Entrepreneur Club and is a combination of the flagship events of both organizations: The AI+X Summit and LAUNCH. This collaboration enables us to join forces and offer a larger event where our passions align: that being Artificial Intelligence and entrepreneurship. Our joint event last year attracted more than 2000 attendees, collaborating with more than 60 partners, showcasing 39 workshops and 36 research projects. This year, ZHAW will join as an academic partner. Join us for a full day of insightful workshops, exciting main stage topics with renowed speakers and an exhibition hall with representatives from industry, academia and ecosystem partners. We look forward to welcoming you!

Further Information and subscriptionExternal link

