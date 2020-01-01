Navigation

Leontopodium alpinum Edelweiss

(imago/Harald Lange)

This fuzzy little flower is in the daisy and sunflower family. The hairs on its petals, more accurately described as bracts, help it to survive the harsh alpine climate with its cold dry air and ultraviolet rays. Edelweiss have been used in folk medicine as well as cosmetics. It’s also a popular symbol in the mountaineering, military and tourism sectors. 

Blooming season: July to September

Height: 3-8cm

Where to find: rocky limestone, 1,800-3,000 metres

Conservation status: Protected in some Swiss cantons

