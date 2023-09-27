Lucerne is 2,400 years older than previously thought

In 2020, archaeologists discovered traces of a pile dwelling (or stilt house) village while laying a pipeline in Lucerne’s natural harbour area. Keystone / Urs Flueeler

read aloud pause

X

The lakeside village discovered in 2020 under the surface of Lake Lucerne is 5,400 years old – that is 2,400 years older than previously thought, city officials said on Wednesday.

This content was published on September 27, 2023 - 10:57

Keystone-SDA

In 2020, archaeologists discovered traces of a pile dwelling (or stilt house) village while laying a pipeline in Lucerne’s natural harbour area.

+ Bronze Age village found under Swiss lake

Experts initially estimated that it was a Bronze Age lakeside village dated around 1000 BC. But Lucerne’s Chancellery on Wednesday said new investigations showed that the settlement already existed in 3400 BC.

Around 1.5 metres below the lakebed the researchers found a dark layer with a high organic content and charcoal, which pointed to 3400 BC. The finds also included ceramic fragments, burnt grain and flint implements.

+ How science is helping unearth ancient submerged Alpine settlements

These finds indicate the remains of one or more Neolithic villages, a press release said. They also demonstrated once again that the lake water level was significantly lower than it is today.

“With the current, new findings, we can clearly prove that the history of Lucerne begins with a Neolithic pile-dwelling settlement. This is really a sensation and means that people were already settling in the area of ​​today's city 5,400 years ago,” said cantonal archaeologist Jürg Manser.

More excavations are now needed to document this important cultural and historical evidence, the experts say. These were planned before the start of construction of an underground train link, which will not be delayed.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative