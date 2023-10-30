Majority disapprove of artificial intelligence in news production

The use Artificial Intelligence is unacceptable for the majority of news articles, according to an overwhelming number of respondents to a survey by Swiss university researchers. Keystone / Mark R. Cristino

The Swiss population is critical of the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in news production. This is shown by a representative survey by the Research Center for Public and Society at the University of Zurich.

As the FÖG announced on Monday when presenting the latest yearbook on the quality of Swiss media, only just under a third of the Swiss population would read articles that were written entirely by AI.

However, for texts written by media professionals without the use of AI, the willingness is 84%. “For the audience, the role of journalists in reporting is still central,” said FÖG research director Daniel Vogler when presenting the study to the media in Zurich.

+ AI tools 'better liars than people'

Acceptance of AI is greater for news about weather, sports or stock prices than for news about politics, business or science. Over 80% of those surveyed want media content produced with AI to be declared accordingly.

