Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Morphine shortage critical in some Swiss hospitals

Hospitals and pharmacies are running low on some medicaments. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

Switzerland has been forced to switch to alternative supplies of critical medicines, including oral opioids such as morphine, as shortages reach critical levels.

This content was published on May 10, 2023
swissinfo.ch/mga

“The situation is extremely tense. Some of the medicines are being taken from the compulsory federal reserve stocks. We are never sure what will happen the next day,” a spokesperson from the University Hospital Vaud told Swiss public broadcaster RTS.

+ Why Switzerland is running out of medicinal drugs

The hospital says it has practically run out of 150 types of drug in its inventory of 2,500 critical medicaments.

The regular supply of opioids has been disrupted for the last two years as manufacturers struggle to keep up with demand.

Despite having a large domestic pharmaceutical industry, including Roche and Novartis, Switzerland still relies on foreign supplies to stock hospitals and pharmacies.

The Swiss pharmaceutical industry has called on Switzerland to reduce its dependence on Asia for medicaments.

Switzerland is feeling the same pinch for many medicinal drugs as in many parts of Europe.

This has led the Swiss authorities to ask pharmacies to dispense certain drugs in smaller quantities to maintain minimum supplies.


Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Weekly top stories

Keep up to date with the best stories from SWI swissinfo.ch on a range of topics, straight into your mailbox.

Weekly

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.