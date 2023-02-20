New wolf pack identified in Switzerland

The growing number of wolves is bringing the protected animal into closer contact with humans. Keystone

Genetic tests have confirmed the existence of a new wolf pack in southeastern Switzerland, according to the canton Graubünden authorities.

This content was published on February 20, 2023 - 16:43

swissinfo.ch/mga

The new pack, identified by the name Lenzer-Horn, joins nine other packs in the canton, consisting of around 94 individual wolves.

Two other packs have also been spotted near to Italy but spend most of their time in the neighbouring country and only occasionally roam over the border.

+ The troublesome Beverin wolf pack

Some 20 packs with around 180 wolves live across Switzerland and are a protected species. Wildlife observers estimate that Switzerland will have 50 packs and a total of 350 wolves by 2025.

The growing number of wolves brings them into conflict with people more often.

Last year, an estimated 1,000 livestock were fatally attacked by wolves. Graubünden saw 517 farm animals killed by wolves – twice as many as in 2021.

The Beverin pack has been identified as being the most problematic. Culling individual members of the pack appears not to have changed its aggressive hunting behaviour.

The canton’s parliament has voted to destroy the entire Beverin pack but this policy would likely put the canton on a collision course with the federal authorities that are responsible for conserving and managing wolves.





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative