Northern lights spotted in Switzerland

A rare sighting of the Northern Lights over the Santis in eastern Switzerland. Foto-webcam.eu

Northern lights were spotted in Switzerland on Monday night. This phenomenon is only rarely visible in Switzerland, Meteoswiss said in response to a request from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

This content was published on September 26, 2023 - 10:34

Keystone-SDA

The reason for this is the currently strong solar activity, according to the Federal Office of Meteorology (Meteoswiss). For the Northern Lights to be visible in Switzerland, the solar activity must be exceptionally strong. But even on Monday night, the northern lights were only visible for a very short time in this country.

Auroras are caused by an interaction between charged particles from space and the Earth's atmosphere. They are triggered by the so-called solar wind. This consists of charged particles, mainly electrons and protons, which are ejected from the sun.

When this solar wind reaches the Earth's atmosphere, the charged particles are deflected by the Earth's magnetic field and directed towards the polar regions. This process causes the particles to get close to the poles. Once the charged particles reach the atmosphere, they collide with the gases in the atmosphere, mainly oxygen and nitrogen.

These collisions release energy and light. The stronger the solar winds, the further south the Northern Lights are visible.

The color of the northern lights depends on the type of gas particles with which the charged particles in the atmosphere interact and on the altitude at which these interactions occur. Green northern lights often arise from interaction with oxygen in higher atmospheric levels, while red or violet colors can arise from interaction with nitrogen.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

