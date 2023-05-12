Navigation

Nursing shortage causes alarm in Switzerland

It has become harder to fill nursing apprenticeship positions in Switzerland. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Switzerland is facing a nursing shortage with nearly 15,000 open positions awaiting skilled recruits to fill.

May 12, 2023
The Swiss Association of Nurses sounded the alarm on International Nurses Day.

The association is demanding better pay, reductions in working hours, additional vacation days and childcare subsidies.

In November 2021, Swiss voters backed an initiative to improve conditions for nurses following the Covid-19 pandemic.

A survey in March found that most cantons are still poorly prepared to meet their obligation to fulfill the demands of voters.

Nursing unions have threatened demonstrations unless the aims of the initiative are implemented speedily.

Swiss public broadcaster SRF said central Switzerland alone needs 14,000 extra nurses by 2029, compared to 2019 levels.

The Lucerne Cantonal Hospital has only just filled apprenticeships spots for the summer. Ten years ago, these positions had been filled a year in advance.

The Swiss Association of Nurses complained that the quality of training has deteriorated since the pandemic.

