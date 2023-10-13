Open Quantum Institute to start in Geneva in March

Foreign minister Ignazio Cassis attended the third GESDA summit in Geneva. © Keystone / Martial Trezzini

read aloud pause

X

Swiss foreign minister Ignazio Cassis and the science and diplomacy platform GESDA on Friday launched the Open Quantum Institute, which will be operational at CERN in Geneva next March.

This content was published on October 13, 2023 - 14:07

Keystone-SDA

Switzerland wants to ensure that future quantum computers, with their enormous potential, are used for the common good.

This initiative was announced a year ago at a summit of the Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator (GESDA). At the time, the stated objective was to set the institute up within three to five years. But GESDA Chairman Peter Brabeck-Letmathe accelerated the process.

After a preparatory phase with 130 partners, the institute will be ready in March. With the Open Quantum Institute (OQI), "we have the first concrete initiative on how international governance can prepare for the challenges of the 21st century," said Cassis, speaking at the third GESDA summit.

Quantum computers have been compared by some scientists to the "nuclear weapon" of this century. Whoever masters this technology will have a clear advantage.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here. End of insertion

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative