Parts of Switzerland on drought alert

A paucity of rainfall is causing concern for parts of southern Switzerland and in some French-speaking areas of the country.

Canton Ticino, bordering Italy, has so far seen only half the average levels of rainfall this winter, reports Swiss public broadcaster RTS.

The canton was one of the worst hit by last summer’s drought that saw river and lake levels plunge. Farmers say they are now concerned for their crops if rainfall fails to arrive.

Researchers from the University of Applied Sciences and Arts of Southern Switzerland says groundwater levels have also been impacted by the mild weather conditions.

The Swiss meteorological service MeteoSuisse says temperatures have ranged between five and seven degrees Celsius higher than normal in the central Plateau region and in the Alps during the last 10 days.

