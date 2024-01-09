Plagiarising Swiss professor sacked by university

The professor was accused of plagiarising the work of his students. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

A professor has been fired by a Swiss university following allegations that he had plagiarised the work of students.

After two different investigations, the University of St Gallen said on Tuesday it has released the former director of the Institute for Supply Chain Management (ISCM) and an adjunct professor working there.

An administrative investigation was underway against Wolfgang Stölzle, director of the Institute for Supply Chain Management (ISCM), which concerned his management. In June, the university announced that he had been removed from his leadership leadership at the institute.

The titular professor was accused of plagiarism. The investigations showed that there was “a significant violation of the rules of scientific integrity”. The professor repeatedly used parts of text from student work for his own publications without appropriate reference to the source.

This means that the plagiarism allegations have been confirmed in several cases.





