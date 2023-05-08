Protesters call for stop to deep geothermal project in Switzerland

A protest on May 7 against the Haute-Sorne geothermal project. © Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

read aloud pause

X

Around 1,000 people demonstrated in canton Jura on Sunday against plans to relaunch a deep geothermal project at Haute-Sorne in northwest Switzerland.

This content was published on May 8, 2023

Keystone-SDA/SRF/sb

Other language: 1 ( en original) Español (es) Manifestantes piden que se detenga un proyecto de geotermia

The peaceful demonstration was coordinated by the local Association of Responsible Jurassic Citizens (CRJ), which is calling for an immediate end to the project.

Some locals are angry about the Jura government’s U-turn last year to relaunch a deep geothermal project at Haute-Sorne, west of the town of Delémont, which would involve injecting water 5,000 metres underground.

The protesters are worried about risks to underground water sources, seismic activity and possible radioactivity. They have doubts about the long-term sustainability of the project, which is backed by the federal authorities, and are calling on Jura parliamentarians to get involved.

A popular initiative launched by opponents of the project was annulled by the Constitutional Court in 2018, and a subsequent appeal by Haute-Sorne residents was rejected the same year by Switzerland’s highest court.

+ Can deep geothermal projects help secure Swiss energy independence?

In February the promoters of the project tested seismic activity in the region. An exploratory phase is due to begin next year. Geothermal energy production is planned to start in 2028-2029, according to a provisional timetable of the Zurich company Geo-Energie Suisse (GES). The local branch, Geo-Energie Jura, hopes to use deep geothermal sources to meet the electricity needs of 6,000 local homes.

+ Work begins on Swiss geothermal project after 20-year wait

Just over a year ago, the Federal Office of Energy welcomed the Jura government’s decision to relaunch the project. The federal agency, which has allocated CHF90 million towards the initiative, said it “opened the way to complete an important electricity production pilot project.”

Switzerland is exploring several alternative energy options to help achieve its goal of being CO2 neutral by 2050. The association Geothermie Schweiz [Geothermal Switzerland] believesExternal link that at least a quarter of the country’s heating needs could be met by hot underground sources – mainly low and medium-depth installations - by 2050.

The Federal Office of Energy is also confident: according to its 2050 scenario, 7% of national electricity consumption could be covered by geothermal sources.External link

But the renewable energy source has met with some difficulties. Some sites have been shut down or temporarily stopped after being blamed for creating earth tremors.

More recently, a much anticipated showcase geothermal project in Lavey-les-Bains in western Switzerland was suspended for technical reasonsExternal link.

Articles in this story The ethics of artificial intelligence

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative