Protesters in Jura again denounce geothermal project

Around 1,000 demonstrators marched through the streets of Delémont in canton Jura on Saturday afternoon, repeating demands made at a similar protest last May that the experiment be halted.

September 3, 2023

Keystone-SDA

Opposition to the deep geothermal energy project at Haute-Sorne, just west of Delémont in canton Jura, continues unabated. Demonstrators had answered a call to protest by the association Citoyens responsables Jura (Association of Responsible Jurassic Citizens, CRJ). They loudly demanded that the project, which they believe poses a danger to the population and the environment, be abandoned.

"Democracy scorned", the crowd chanted.

"We want to show the government that there are more and more people against this project and that they must be heard," CRJ president Jack Aubry told news agency Keystone-SDA. The speakers vehemently denounced the government's attitude before the crowd broke into the Rauracienne, the anthem of canton Jura.

The aim of the project is to extract heat from underground to provide renewable energy that is available all year round. This energy could be produced by 2028-2029, and provide electricity for some 6,000 households.

