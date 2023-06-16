Rabbit-killer virus spreading in Switzerland

Rabbit owners are advised to get their animals vaccinated against the fatal disease. Keystone / Damian Dovarganes

Rabbit haemorrhagic disease (RHD) seems to be becoming more virulent in Switzerland, according to the Swiss Animal Protection (SAP) association. The virus concerned is harmless for humans but fatal for rabbits.

It is currently spreading and has caused high rabbit mortality, especially in the northern canton of Argau, SAP said in a press releaseExternal link on Friday.

The disease regularly causes outbreaks in the rabbit population, but more animals have been affected this year than last, according to figures from the Federal Office of Veterinary Affairs (OSAV).

PSA is urging all rabbit owners to have their animals vaccinated. The vaccine, which has been available since 2020, makes it possible to avoid a painful death, according to the animal protection group. There is no treatment for the disease.

Infected rabbits present the following symptoms: fever, apathy, trembling and shortness of breath. Shortly before dying, they suffer spasms and nosebleeds.

The virus is highly contagious and affects both wild and domestic rabbits. It is transmitted mainly by direct contact between rabbits. It can also be transmitted indirectly through secretions, excrement or urine contaminating food or bedding. It remains infectious in the environment for up to 100 days.

