Renens footbridge wins mobility prize

The footbridge was inaugurated in 2021. It links the north and south squares of Renens station. Keystone / Noemi Cinelli

read aloud pause

X

The "Rayon Vert" footbridge in Renens, western Switzerland, has won first prize in the "Flâneur d'or 2023" competition, awarded every three years by the Swiss Pedestrian Mobility Association.

This content was published on October 6, 2023 - 16:17

Keystone-SDA

This prize, worth CHF 10,000 ($10,920), was awarded on Friday in Renens. Its aim is to honour exemplary pedestrian facilities in Switzerland. Renens succeeds the town of Liestal, winner in 2020, and before that Biel, Zurich and Naters.

Inaugurated in 2021, the 150-metre "Rayon Vert" footbridge links the north and south squares of Renens station. At a cost of CHF18.5 million, it now offers direct access to the platforms, as well as to buses, metro and, in future, the tram.

In a press release, the jury explained that it had been "convinced by the project, which responds to the sharp increase in passenger flows but also allows the station to fully play its role as a public space". It added that it had been impressed by "the generous width of the footbridge" and "the care taken with its urban installations".

A total of 59 projects were submitted for this year's "Flâneur d'Or", including 31 from French-speaking Switzerland.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here. End of insertion

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative