Southern Swiss glaciers could melt away inside 10 years

Fears are mounting for the survival of Swiss glaciers © Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott

read aloud pause

X

Glaciers in the southern Swiss canton of Ticino have retreated sharply for the second year in a row.

This content was published on November 13, 2023 - 11:53

Keystone-SDA

If glacier melting progresses at the same rate, the glaciers on the southern side of the Alps could have largely disappeared in five to ten years.

+ 2022 disastrous year for Swiss glaciers

The great heat in Ticino in the second half of August as well as the warm September and October led to a strong retreat of glaciers between the end of summer and the beginning of autumn, the Ticino Office for Natural Hazards, Fire and Planning announced on Monday.

If the retreat of glaciers progresses at this rate, it must be expected that only a few isolated ice areas will remain of the Ticino glaciers in the next five to ten years.





Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative