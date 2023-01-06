Study predicts demise of European glaciers by 2100 if no action taken

Widening gap: the Scex Rouge and Tsanfleuron glaciers in southern Switzerland. © Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott

Under current climate targets, there will be virtually no glaciers left in Central Europe by the end of the century, according to an international study with Swiss participation.

This content was published on January 6, 2023 - 09:46

Keystone-SDA/dos

Other language: 1 ( en original) Português (pt) Estudo prevê desaparecimento das geleiras europeias até 2100 se nenhuma ação for tomada

Scientists looked at data from 215,547 glaciers worldwide and simulated various scenarios with temperature increases between 1.5°C and 4°C.

With a rise of 3°C by 2100, the glaciers of Central Europe will have disappeared completely, they found, while a rise of 1.5°C – which would involve setting stricter climate targets – the melting would be in the order of 60%.

Under current international goals, the temperature rise this century is expected to be 2.7°C.

Worldwide, the most optimistic scenario in the study would see glaciers lose 26% of their mass compared to 2015; ice-sheets would only survive in the high mountains of Asia, Alaska, Russia, and the Arctic and Antarctic. At the same time, sea levels would rise by 115 millimetres.

Dwindling reservoirs

Matthias Huss, a co-author of the study from the federal technology institute ETH Zurich, pointed out the problems that would result from the disappearance of supplies of fresh water contained in glaciers.

Resulting shortages will affect irrigation, drinking water, transportation of goods, and wildlife, among other things. “Even if we can no longer save the glaciers in their current state, every tenth of a degree of warming avoided counts,” said Huss.

The study was published on Thursday in the “Science” journal, and also features the contribution of researchers from the University of Fribourg and the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL). It was led by David Rounce from the Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative