Swiss anti-wolf protection measures ‘running out of money’

A Swiss fund to help farmers protect livestock from wolves is running out of money just as conservationists applaud the results of such efforts.

July 3, 2023

Swiss public broadcaster RTS says funding for planned livestock security measures is being turned down just halfway through the year.

Farmers blame a reduction in the size of the pot from CHF5.7 million in 2022 to CHF4 million this year ($6.4 million-$4.5 million). This will leave them short by at least CHF700,000 this year, RTS reports.

Herds of sheep, goats and cows are traditionally taken up to alpine pastures for summer grazing. But the number of wolves is expected to climb from 250 to 350 by 2025.

“We have had attacks. Instead of rejoicing in bringing our animals in the summer, we are almost happy to get them out of the mountains. It's anxiety all summer long,” said sheep herder Véronique Papilloud from canton Valais.

The number of wolf attacks on livestock has reportedly dropped in the first months of 2023, having risen year by year to 1,480 in 2022. The nature group Wolf Switzerland says the reason is protective measures, such as anti-wolf fencing.

Most Swiss wolves live in the Swiss cantons of Graubünden, Valais, Ticino, respectively receiving CHF1.3 million and CHF500,000 last year for protection measures, such as fencing.

Canton Neuchâtel has not had an attack so far but is annoyed that funding has been rejected for protection measures that anticipate wolves roaming into this area.

Jean-Jacques Zufferey, head of the Valais office of agricultural economy, says the federal authorities have “totally underestimated the number of packs and wolves in Switzerland when making its budget”.

RTS reports that parliament must agree to any further money being released to the fund, which is unlikely to be debated before the autumn.

