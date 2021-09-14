Swiss back creation of major cancer research centre in south-east Europe

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis (centre), with representatives of south-eastern European countries, who attended the SEEIIST meeting in Bern Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle

Switzerland is supporting the creation of a new research centre in south-east Europe to advance tumour therapy and biomedical research.

This content was published on September 14, 2021 - 09:43

FDFA/SWI swissinfo.ch/ilj

On Monday Switzerland hosted a high-level conference in the Swiss capital Bern for ten countries from south-eastern Europe, as part of the South East European International Institute for Sustainable Technologies (SEEIIST) project. Also in attendance was Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

The facility will be dedicated to nuclear biomedical research with a focus on developing cutting-edge technology for treating certain types of cancer, according to a statementExternal link from the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA).

The centre will be based on the founding principlesExternal link of CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, which is based near Geneva, and hosts the world’s most powerful particle accelerator.

External Content #ScienceDiplomacy in action! Great to host the @seeiist conference in #Bern with ministers & representatives from 10 countries Our goal: creating a new "CERN" in South-East Europe to advance Tumour Therapy & Biomedical Research https://t.co/TPCwlEauXw pic.twitter.com/2Xw5WKsKNn — Ignazio Cassis (@ignaziocassis) September 13, 2021

The move is part of Switzerland’s policy of science diplomacy. In his speech, Cassis – who is a medical doctor by training – emphasised the importance of such diplomacy and explained why the FDFA was keen to support the dialogue.

"As an innovative country and home to a large scientific community, Switzerland has the assets and credibility to play this facilitating role," he said.

Working groups

At the meeting, SEEIIST asked Switzerland to chair two working groups in which all member countries will be represented. One is to determine the legal status of the research centre. The other is looking into the location. CERN and the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI) - largest research centre for natural and engineering sciences within Switzerland - are also key contributors to these discussions.

Proposed in late 2016 by former CERN director general Professor Herwig Schopper, the SEEIIST project received its first official political support from the government of Montenegro in March 2017.

A declaration of intent was signed at CERN in October 2017. Included are: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, the Republic of Kosovo, Montenegro, the Republic of North Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia. Croatia and Greece are members with observer status