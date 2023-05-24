Swiss bridging funds keep Horizon Europe collaboration alive

Switzerland must fund its own science contributions to Horizon Europe. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Swiss Horizon Europe science projects will receive CHF625 million ($694 million) in government grants this year to replace missing European Union funding.

Swiss scientists can still collaborate in around two-thirds of the EU’s flagship research and innovation programme but cannot draw on EU funds.

This is because Switzerland has been downgraded to non-associated third country status following a political spat with the European bloc.

Switzerland has therefore been forced to dip into its own coffers to cover the cost of Swiss scientific Horizon collaboration.

The new bridging funds, announced on Wednesday, follow up from CHF1.2 billion in Swiss government grants awarded for 2021 and 2022.

Horizon Europe 2021-2027 has a €95 billion (CHF92 billion) budget, making it one of the world’s largest research and innovation projects.

On Wednesday, the Swiss government said a rapid return to full association status at Horizon remains its main goal.

