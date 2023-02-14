Swiss canton votes to cull entire wolf pack

Wolves are a protected species in Switzerland but are a problem for many livestock farmers. Keystone / Marco Schmidt

A wolf pack in southeast Switzerland should all be shot to protect farm livestock from attack, the regional parliament has demanded.

This content was published on February 14, 2023 - 13:12

swissinfo.ch/mga

The Graubünden parliamentary vote has set the canton on a collision course with federal laws that protect wolves and only allow selective culling of problem animals.

+ When it's legal to shoot the wrong wolf

In the past, hunters have been allowed to cull certain members of the Beverin wolf pack, which is responsible for attacking a growing number of sheep and cows in the region.

But the interventions have failed to change the pack’s behaviour and local politicians appear to have lost patience with the situation.

On Tuesday, the Graubünden parliament ignored appeals for restraint from the local government and passed a motion to kill the entire pack by 73 votes to 39.

+ The troublesome Beverin wolf pack

It is unclear how the cantonal decision will be viewed by the federal authorities that have responsibility for conserving and controlling wolves across the country.

Laws controlling the culling of wolves have been gradually relaxed in recent years following pressure from some cantons.

Wolves started returning to Switzerland in 1995 having been hunted to extinction in the late 19th century.

Today, some 20 packs with around 180 wolves live in Switzerland and along the Italian and French borders. Wildlife observers estimate that Switzerland will have 50 packs and a total of 350 wolves by 2025.

There were an estimated 1,000 fatal wolf attacks on livestock last year.

Articles in this story Switzerland – where the robots of tomorrow are born

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative