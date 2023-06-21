Swiss customs suspected of ‘wanted persons’ database abuse

Customs and police data has also been hacked and displayed on the Darknet. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

read aloud pause

X

The Swiss border security agency is under investigation for alleged data protection violations of an electronic wanted persons register.

This content was published on June 21, 2023

swissinfo.ch/mga

The data protection watchdog is examining media allegations that customs officials gained unauthorised access to the Federal Police (Fedpol) database.

+ Ransomare attacks on the rise in Switzerland

The Automated Police Search System (RIPOL) is a database of wanted persons, stolen vehicles and missing persons, weapons and artworks.

It is used to aid law enforcement activities and has strict access controls because the information on the database is so sensitive.

The Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner (FDPIC) said on Wednesday that there are “indications of potentially serious violations of data protection regulations”.

Whistleblowers had earlier reported that outsourcing some operations to software provider Xplain had “led to breaches of data security with potentially high risks for those affected”, FDPIC added.

Both the border security and federal police services have now been called on by the data protection watchdog to answer the allegations.

The company Xplain is currently under the spotlight after it emerged that sensitive police and customs data had been hacked and published on the Darknet.

The hack allegedly exploited vulnerabilities in the Xplain servers that host the databases.

Articles in this story The ethics of artificial intelligence

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative