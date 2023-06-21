Swiss customs suspected of ‘wanted persons’ database abuse
The Swiss border security agency is under investigation for alleged data protection violations of an electronic wanted persons register.
The data protection watchdog is examining media allegations that customs officials gained unauthorised access to the Federal Police (Fedpol) database.
The Automated Police Search System (RIPOL) is a database of wanted persons, stolen vehicles and missing persons, weapons and artworks.
It is used to aid law enforcement activities and has strict access controls because the information on the database is so sensitive.
The Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner (FDPIC) said on Wednesday that there are “indications of potentially serious violations of data protection regulations”.
Whistleblowers had earlier reported that outsourcing some operations to software provider Xplain had “led to breaches of data security with potentially high risks for those affected”, FDPIC added.
Both the border security and federal police services have now been called on by the data protection watchdog to answer the allegations.
The company Xplain is currently under the spotlight after it emerged that sensitive police and customs data had been hacked and published on the Darknet.
The hack allegedly exploited vulnerabilities in the Xplain servers that host the databases.
