Swiss drug trial victims offered millions in compensation

The Basel pharmaceutical industry benefited from historical experiments on people. Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott

Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis has agreed to contribute CHF4 million to a compensation fund for the victims of flawed drug tests in a psychiatric clinic. Some 500 people could be eligible for compensation totaling up to CHF12.5 million.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 EN original Português pt Vítimas de testes de medicamentos na Suíça serão indenizadas Read more: Vítimas de testes de medicamentos na Suíça serão indenizadas

The canton of Thurgau was able to reach an agreement with the pharmaceutical company Novartis to share the costs of so-called solidarity contributions, it was announced on Friday. The pharmaceutical industry will contribute around a third of the projected costs for the victims of the drug tests.

In the Münsterlingen psychiatric clinic between 1940 and 1980, unapproved medications were administered to unwitting patients. The psychiatrist Roland Kuhn, who is considered the discoverer of the first antidepressant, was responsible for this.

According to a statement from the Canton of Thurgau, people who were documented as having been administered test preparations in psychiatric clinics between 1940 and 1980 are entitled to apply for financial compensation of CHF25,000 each. Any heirs are excluded.

Based on the cases known to date from the Münsterlingen psychiatric clinic, the canton estimates the number of possible applications at a maximum of 500.

In 2021, a scientific review commissioned by the Canton of Thurgau revealed the enormous dimensions of the tests with psychotropic drugs in the Münsterlingen Clinic at the time.

The Basel pharmaceutical industry benefited from the experiments on humans. Novartis is considered the successor company to the companies involved at the time.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





In compliance with the JTI standards More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative