Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Swiss farms worse for birds than neighbouring countries

Birds enjoy French and German farms more than Swiss neighbours. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

Birds are worse off on Swiss farms than on agricultural land in neighbouring countries, according to a scientific study.

This content was published on May 12, 2023
swissinfo.ch/mga

Bird populations are 25% lower on Swiss farms compared to bordering regions of France and Germany. There are 12% fewer species in Switzerland, the study found.

Field birds, such as the yellowhammer are affected just as much as generalists, such as sparrows or forest birds.

Aerial photographs point to the causes of the disparity in bird numbers on farms in different countries.

French farms have more hedgerows than in Switzerland while German farms have a greater range of structures that can be used to roost.

However, the authors note that the gap between Switzerland and neighbouring countries is reducing as Swiss farming methods improve.

The study was carried out by federal technology institute ETH Zurich and the Swiss Ornithological Association and published in the journal Ecological Economics.

Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Weekly top stories

Keep up to date with the best stories from SWI swissinfo.ch on a range of topics, straight into your mailbox.

Weekly

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.