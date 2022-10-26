Swiss federal buildings to get solar panel makeover

Federal buildings and other infrasructure are to be installed with photovoltaic panels in the next 12 years. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

The Swiss government has pledged to install solar panels on as many federal buildings as possible to help boost the production of energy from renewable sources.

On Wednesday, the government said it wants solar energy generation to rise from 13 gigawatt hours to 87 gigawatt hours in Switzerland.

To help achieve this target, it has set the goal of installing photovoltaic panels on public buildings by 2034.

The project is expected to cost in the region of CHF143.4 million ($143 million) over the next 12 years, and that’s without the cost of renovating roofs and facades to support panels.

Further photovoltaic panels are also planned for other public infrastructures, such as motorway noise pollution barriers and car ports.

The Swiss authorities are committed to achieving net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050.





