Swiss federal buildings to get solar panel makeover
The Swiss government has pledged to install solar panels on as many federal buildings as possible to help boost the production of energy from renewable sources.This content was published on October 26, 2022 - 15:15
On Wednesday, the government said it wants solar energy generation to rise from 13 gigawatt hours to 87 gigawatt hours in Switzerland.
To help achieve this target, it has set the goal of installing photovoltaic panels on public buildings by 2034.
The project is expected to cost in the region of CHF143.4 million ($143 million) over the next 12 years, and that’s without the cost of renovating roofs and facades to support panels.
Further photovoltaic panels are also planned for other public infrastructures, such as motorway noise pollution barriers and car ports.
The Swiss authorities are committed to achieving net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.