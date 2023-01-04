Swiss science group wants ‘pragmatic’ solution for EU research

Switzerland is an innovation hub, but political deadlock with the EU could harm science ties. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

Exclusion from the EU’s Horizon Europe research programme means Switzerland has lost an important tool for shaping the European science agenda, complains a high-level research group.

The Round Table on Swiss Representation in International Organisations and Research Infrastructures (RoTIORI) said on Wednesday that non-association to Horizon also means losing a seat on the agenda-setting European Strategy on Research Infrastructures (ESFRI).

RoTIORI chairman Hans Rudolf Ott said this means the loss of “an important way of contributing to the shaping of the European research landscape […] particularly in the field of major infrastructures”.

ESFRI was created to support a strategy-oriented approach to policy in the area of major research infrastructures in Europe. It creates and publishes an influential roadmap for research funding every four years, RoTIORI writes.

However, due to Swiss exclusion from Horizon Europe – following the failure of Bern and Brussels to find a way to regulate relations – Switzerland has been excluded from ESFRI since the end of September 2022.

Ott and RoTIORI called on Wednesday for a “pragmatic solution […] that enables the further involvement of Switzerland as an important stakeholder in ESFRI procedures”.

As home to various highly developed and internationally connected research centres, Switzerland is heavily integrated in the European research landscape, the group writes. The exclusion from the strategic forum is thus “unreasonable”.

In 2021, Switzerland unilaterally broke off negotiations with the EU on a framework deal to replace the more than 120 bilateral accords which have regulated relations for the past decades. That led to a souring of relations between Bern and Brussels. Subsequent efforts to break the diplomatic deadlock have not succeeded.

