Swiss students break world record with self-built electric car

From 0 to 100 in 0.956 seconds: An electric racing car built by students from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (ETHZ) and the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences has broken the world acceleration record.

The vehicle named “Mythen” achieved the milestone in a distance of 12.3 metres, ETHZ announced on Tuesday.

The previous world record of 1.461 seconds, set by a team from the University of Stuttgart, was bettered by more than a third, according to ETHZ. The record was set at the Dubendorf military airfield in canton Zurich.

The vehicle weighs just 140 kilograms and has an output of 326hp. To prevent the car from taking off when it gets off to a speedy start, the students developed a type of vacuum cleaner that sucks the vehicle to the ground.

The car was designed and built by around 30 students from the Academic Motorsport Association Zurich (AMZ). Following attempts in 2014 and 2016, this is the third time that the AMZ has set the acceleration world record.

