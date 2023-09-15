Swiss to open new space observatory designed by Mario Botta

Architect Mario Botta (L) and former Swiss astronaut Claude Nicollier during the construction of the observatory tower. © Keystone / Anthony Anex

A new observatory called "Space Eye" in Niedermuhlern, canton Bern, will open to the public on September 23.

September 15, 2023

Housed in a building designed by famous Swiss architect Mario Botta, it aims is to provide the public with knowledge about space and the environment. Space Eye houses the largest telescope in Switzerland, located on the panoramic terrace of Botta’s observatory tower, according to the foundation that owns it.

Interactive exhibition spaces and a planetarium will be available to the public in a larger underground space. This weekend, the owning foundation is inaugurating the building for some 400 partners and supporters.

At a press conference on Friday, astrophysicist and former Swiss astronaut Claude Nicollier said the observatory could help people understand the mysteries of the sky and the need to protect the planet. Mario Botta explained that he wanted to try and place "a little jewel" in the landscape.

