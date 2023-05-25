Swiss university lands former NASA research head

Zurbuchen launched several successful space missions at NASA between 2016 and the end of 2022. Keystone / Anthony Anex

The former Science Director at United States space agency NASA, Thomas Zurbuchen, will return to Switzerland to take up a role at federal technology institute ETH Zurich (ETHZ).

Zurbuchen was born and educated in Switzerland before moving to the US for 20 years, during which he launched several successful space missions at NASA between 2016 and the end of 2022.

+ Read an interview of the man who looks for life outside of Earth

He will lead ETH Zurich Space from August as professor of Space Science and Technology, it was announced on Thursday.

“We founded ETH Zurich Space in October 2022 to expand space research and teaching at ETH and to strengthen cooperation with partners from science, industry, and space agencies such as ESA and NASA. With his knowledge and global network, Thomas Zurbuchen is the perfect leader for this initiative,” estated Vanessa Wood, Vice President for Knowledge Transfer and Corporate Relations.

“Space research at ETH Zurich is conducted at an exceedingly high-​level. I experienced this first-​hand when I was Head of Research at NASA and appreciated the contributions of ETH researchers to the James Webb Space Telescope and the Mars InSight mission,” said Zurbuchen.

“But ETH Zurich’s potential is much greater in terms of science, technology, and entrepreneurship.”

Zurbuchen has set his sights on transferring his knowledge to the next generation of space scientists. “I want to launch one of the world's best interdisciplinary master's programs in space science and technology to train the next generation of space executives,” he said.

ETHZ researchers have a strong tradition of space research, developing moon robots, searching for Earth-​like exoplanets and studying quakes on Mars. Other research includes developing technology for the space industry and sensors to gather data from space.

ETHZ students have participated in building space rockets with the ARIS student association, while more than 20 spin-​off companies have a direct connection to the space sector.

