Switzerland hit by enough rainfall 'to fill 2.5 lakes'
Enough rain fell over the past three days in Switzerland to fill Lake Neuchâtel, Lake Lucerne and half of Lake Zurich, the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) has said.This content was published on July 10, 2021 - 14:28
According to a Tweet on Friday evening by MeteoSwiss, around 27.2 trillion litres of water rained down on Switzerland over the last 72 hours – that’s more of less the equivalent of filling and half-filling the lakes mentioned above.
Some parts of Switzerland, like Italian-speaking Ticino or areas of the southeastern canton of Graubünden, recorded 120-200 millimetres of precipitation during this time. Below is river affected in Ticino.
Here is torrential rain, also in Ticino.
The north side of the Alps saw between 80-120 mm in rainfall.
The Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) has raised the flood danger levelExternal link to three (considerable danger) for several lakes in the Alpine region: Lakes Thun, Brienz and Lucerne.
Summer in Switzerland, like other parts of Europe, has got off to a shaky start. June saw torrential rain, storms and even hail the size of golf ballsExternal link in some parts of the country. This Saturday has brought sunshine and a respite from the rain. But MeteoSwiss has warned that more rainfall and thunderstorms are expected during the night into Sunday and then again from Tuesday.
