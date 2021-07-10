Switzerland hit by enough rainfall 'to fill 2.5 lakes'

People out in the rain in Rorschach, on the Swiss side of Lake Constance Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

Enough rain fell over the past three days in Switzerland to fill Lake Neuchâtel, Lake Lucerne and half of Lake Zurich, the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) has said.

This content was published on July 10, 2021 - 14:28

Keystone-SDA/MeteoSwiss/SRF/ilj

According to a Tweet on Friday evening by MeteoSwiss, around 27.2 trillion litres of water rained down on Switzerland over the last 72 hours – that’s more of less the equivalent of filling and half-filling the lakes mentioned above.

External Content Wasser, viel Wasser...: In den vergangenen drei Tagen sind auf der Fläche der Schweiz rund 27.2 Billionen Liter Wasser niedergeprasselt! Damit könnte man den #Vierwaldstätter- und #Neuenburgersee komplett, und auch noch den #Zürichsee zur Hälfte füllen. pic.twitter.com/wQjU3uFwOs — MeteoSchweiz (@meteoschweiz) July 9, 2021

Some parts of Switzerland, like Italian-speaking Ticino or areas of the southeastern canton of Graubünden, recorded 120-200 millimetres of precipitation during this time. Below is river affected in Ticino.

External Content Heftige Gewitter im Tessin sorgten für rasch anschwellende Bäche, wie hier bei Faido. In Bellinzona fielen 22 mm in 10 Minuten, In Grono wurde eine Böe von 86 km/h gemessen. https://t.co/Q7V0qcdTYh — MeteoSchweiz (@meteoschweiz) July 8, 2021

Here is torrential rain, also in Ticino.

External Content Eindrückliche Zahlen aus dem #Tessin: In #Bellinzona fielen heute um den Mittag in nur einer Stunde 65.9 mm #Regen. ⛈️ Erst an wenigen Stationen in der Schweiz wurde bisher mehr Regen in so kurzer Zeit registriert. Der Allzeit-Rekord liegt bei 91.2 mm (Locarno, 1997). ^ls pic.twitter.com/PGHBGftMzu — SRF Meteo (@srfmeteo) July 8, 2021

The north side of the Alps saw between 80-120 mm in rainfall.

The Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) has raised the flood danger levelExternal link to three (considerable danger) for several lakes in the Alpine region: Lakes Thun, Brienz and Lucerne.

Summer in Switzerland, like other parts of Europe, has got off to a shaky start. June saw torrential rain, storms and even hail the size of golf ballsExternal link in some parts of the country. This Saturday has brought sunshine and a respite from the rain. But MeteoSwiss has warned that more rainfall and thunderstorms are expected during the night into Sunday and then again from Tuesday.