Switzerland sees summer in autumn

In the first twelve days of October, temperatures in Switzerland were three to seven degrees above the long-term average, the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) said on Friday.

This content was published on October 13, 2023 - 16:00

Keystone-SDA

However, the summer days record of 2018 was not broken in 2023.

On the Swiss Plateau, temperatures exceeded the average for the years 1991 to 2020 by 3.5 to 6 degrees, according to MeteoSwiss.

The heat surplus was particularly pronounced at 6.5 to 7.5 degrees in the higher altitudes of the Alps. Many MeteoSwiss measuring stations recorded the most intensive ten-day warm period in an October since measurements began in 1864. However, it was still too early to make a final assessment of October, MeteoSwiss said.

September was already not very autumnal, reaching a temperature of 14.2 degrees nationwide. That is 3.8 degrees more than in the comparable period from 1991 to 2020, clearly surpassing the previous record of 13.3 degrees in September 1961.

After a series of days with temperatures over 25 degrees, Switzerland’s current warm weather is expected to end on Saturday.

