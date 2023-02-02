Switzerland to showcase ecological credentials at Expo 2025

An artist's impression of the Swiss pavilion at Expo 2025 in Japan. Keystone / Eda

Switzerland says it will build the most ecological pavilion on display at Expo 2025 in Japan as part of its ambition to demonstrate Swiss technology.

This content was published on February 2, 2023 - 12:18

swissinfo.ch/mga

The international exhibition will be held in Osaka from 13 April to 13 October 2025 under the theme: ‘Designing Future Society for Our Lives’.

The shell of the Swiss pavilion, which features five spherical spaces, will be made of a recyclable foil that weighs 400 kilograms.

This is just 1% of the weight of normal Expo structures, and can be transported on bicycles, the government stated on Thursday.

Switzerland will showcase on the three themes of ‘Life’ (life sciences, health and nutrition), ‘Planet’ (environment, sustainability, climate and energy), and ‘Augmented human’ (robotics and artificial intelligence).

The Swiss presence will also be leveraged to deepen relations with Japan, one of its biggest trading partner in the region.

“The aim is for our presence to have an impact not only on the general public, but also in the long term in the economic and scientific spheres,” said Alexandre Edelmann, interim head of the government agency Presence Switzerland.

Funding for the Swiss participation in Expo 2025 comes from the public purse (CHF19.4 million, $21.2 million) and CHF13.2 million generated from sponsors.

Articles in this story Switzerland – where the robots of tomorrow are born

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative