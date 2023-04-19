Switzerland unveils 2023 space strategy

A load of rubbish: an ESA computer-generated picture of space junk left behind by satellite missions. Keystone / Esa

The government wants to safeguard the Swiss space research sector while promoting a “sustainable and responsible” usage of the universe.

This content was published on April 19, 2023

Keystone-SDA/dos

In signing off on the Federal Space Policy 2023External link on Wednesday, the government said the strategy was to take account of the “rapid developments in and increasing importance of outer space”.

It mentioned the growing role of satellite-based applications in communication, digitalisation, navigation, weather forecasting, climate analysis, security and defence, as well as the rising number of players in the space domain in Switzerland and abroad.

+ Read more: In space exploration, Switzerland punches above its weight

The strategy is based on three strands: “access and resiliency” (using Swiss membership in international bodies to push national interests and promote sustainability in space), “competitiveness and relevance” (boosting the already strong standing of the Swiss space research and innovation sector), and “partnership and reliability” (strengthening a rules-based multilateral governance of space).

The government specifically mentioned Swiss participation in the European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites (EUMETSAT), various UN bodies, and the European Space Agency (ESA), of which it is a member.

In November, Switzerland said its contribution to the ESA budget for the next three years would come to CHF600 million ($667 million). The total budget of the 22-nation body for the period is CHF16.5 billion.

+ Meet Switzerland’s next man in space

It was also announced at the time that 33-year-old Marco Sieber had been chosen as part of an elite crop of “career astronauts” to be trained up at the ESA’s European Astronaut Centre in Cologne, Germany – all going well, Sieber will become only the second Swiss astronaut in history.

Articles in this story The ethics of artificial intelligence

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative