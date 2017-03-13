Mar 13, 2017 - 12:43

Here at swissinfo.ch we want you to be as informed as possible, wherever you are. That’s why we’ve released a brand new mobile app – on iOS and Android, which you can download from the Google Play Store external link and iTunes external link App store.

Available in ten languages, the app brings you all the features of our website, but adapted for mobile. We made it easier to navigate, so you can find exactly what you’re looking for; from our top in-depth features on Switzerland, to the latest Swiss news on business, society, politics and culture.

You’ll also find an abundance of videos and photos from around the country, in-depth data analysis of current topics, podcasts, and detailed information on the top issues that affect Swiss society today.

You can bookmark articles, setting them aside to read later, offline.

Readers’ opinions are important to swissinfo.ch, which is why it’s now possible to comment within the app, just like on our website. And, with our new feature the ‘week in review’ you can make sure you haven’t missed any of our stories over the past seven days, and take a look back at topics that made the headlines.

The swissinfo.ch app is the perfect way to keep up-to-date on current affairs in Switzerland.

Download the app for iOS from the iTunesexternal link App store or for Android from the Google Play Storeexternal link.