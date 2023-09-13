Wolf pack ends century of absence at Swiss National Park

The 13th Graubünden wolf pack has caused great excitement. Keystone / Fabrice Coffrini

read aloud pause

X

A wolf pack has formed in the Swiss National Park in the Engadine for the first time in over a hundred years.

This content was published on September 13, 2023 - 15:38

Keystone-SDA

Young wolves were snapped by camera traps that the national park set up specifically to search for them.

“The first indications of the presence of young wolves in the national park were destroyed insect traps that showed clear signs of browsing,” the national park announced on Wednesday. Researchers then installed several camera traps to identify the perpetrators.

“The images now clearly show that young wolves were at work,” wrote the national park. Deer and chamois that had been killed by wolves have also recently been found in the area where these photos were taken.

The wolf pack was christened “Fuorn”. It is the 13th pack recorded in canton Graubünden. According to the photos, at least four young wolves belong to the pack, as Hans Lozza, head of communications for the national park, explained upon request.

“We are pleased that the biodiversity in the Swiss National Park is being expanded to include an important species,” said Lozza. This brings us one step closer to the basic idea of ​​the national park, which is to let nature take care of itself.

It is still unclear which pair of wolves founded the pack. The female wolf F18 has been roaming through the national park area since the end of 2016, but there have been no offspring.

Since October 2022, park employees and the cantonal wildlife agency have repeatedly discovered traces of two wolves roaming together in the park and its surroundings. The two animals were also detected using camera traps. Only genetic analyses will show whether the female wolf F98 and the male wolf M312 are the parents of the young wolves.

The wolves find plenty of game in the park and there is little disruption, as visitors are only allowed to enter the protected area on the marked paths. The researchers at the national park now hope to document the effects of a wolf pack on the national park's ecosystem, which is hardly influenced by humans.

"We know the current situation in the national park very well. Now it will be exciting to see what changes the presence of a wolf pack cause," explained Head of Communications Lozza.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative