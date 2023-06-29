Wolves kill fewer Swiss lambs despite growing packs

Anti-wolf protection measures seem to be paying off for livestock. Keystone / Urs Flueeler

The growing population of wolves in Switzerland killed fewer livestock in the first half of this year, according to a nature welfare group.

Wolf Switzerland said on Thursday that there were 80% fewer kills in the southeast canton of Graubünden and a 55% reduction in the French-speaking Valais.

These cantons make up much of the main habitat of wolves in Switzerland.

Some 250 wolves spread around some 26 packs currently roam Switzerland. Numbers are increasing every year and it is estimated that their population could top 350 by 2025.

No definite figures of livestock kills were given by Wolf Switzerland, but the group said the reduced rates were down to better protection methods, such as wolf resistant fences.

If this trend continues for the rest of the year, it would mark a turnaround in the uneasy relationship between farmers and wolves.

The number of kills has risen for the last few years, reaching 1,480 last year, up from 951 in 2021.

The response from the Swiss authorities has been to relax hunting regulations to make it easier to shoot problem wolves and thin packs.

Six wolves were earmarked for destruction last year, but none so far this year, said Wolf Switzerland.

