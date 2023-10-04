Zurich researchers develop method for more effective cancer therapy

A knowledge of the individual reaction of individual cells is a key to more effective cancer therapies, say scientists. Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

read aloud pause

X

Researchers in Switzerland have developed a method for predicting the reaction of individual cells to certain active substances.

This content was published on October 4, 2023 - 15:48

This knowledge of the individual reaction of individual cells is a key to more effective cancer therapies, the federal technology institute ETH Zurich said in a statement on Wednesday.

The new method, which is based on machine learning, was presented by researchers from ETH Zurich, the University of Zurich and the University Hospital Zurich in the scientific journal Nature Methods.

According to the paper, the predictions of the reactions of individual cells are made on the basis of cell samples. They ultimately indicate how well a patient’s cells respond to a drug.

+ Swiss cancer research could ‘boost’ immunotherapy

“Instead of relying on average values of an entire cell population, our method can precisely describe and even predict how individual cells react to a disturbance, such as by an active substance,” study leader Gunnar Rätsch from ETH Zurich and the University Hospital Zurich explained. This makes more precise therapies and diagnoses possible.

However, comprehensive clinical studies are still necessary before the method can be used in clinical practice. So far, the researchers have proven that the method provides accurate predictions. In addition, according to the university, the researchers were able to show that the cancer cells also work with other disease-causing cells. For example, in the autoimmune disease lupus erythematosus.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative