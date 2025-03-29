One in 22 cars electric in Switzerland

Electric cars are still a rarity in Switzerland. Currently, 4.4% of registered cars run exclusively on electricity.

There are major differences between the cantons, as the Energie Reporter online platform from Energie Schweiz and Geoimpact shows.

Canton Zug leads the way with an e-car share of 9.6% of the car population. It is followed by Zurich (5.6%) and Vaud (4.7%).

The e-cars have the lowest share in the cantons of Uri (3.1%) and Geneva, Neuchâtel and Jura (3.2% each).

The Energy Reporter shows the development of the energy transition in the Swiss municipalities and cantons. Among other things, the platform uses publicly available data on electric cars.

