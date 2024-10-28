ETH Zurich Cybathlon features 67 teams from 24 countries
Sixty-seven teams from 24 countries took part in the Cybathlon at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich at the weekend. The competition tests assistance technologies for people with disabilities that are suitable for everyday use.
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
The third edition of the Cybathlon took place in the Swiss Arena in Kloten and in seven local hubs around the world, ETH Zurich said on Sunday. The hubs were located in Canada, Hungary, Korea, Thailand, South Africa and the US.
Some 6,000 spectators attended the event in Kloten and 15,500 people followed the competitions virtually.
Switzerland entered nine teams in the Cybathlon, four of which were from ETH Zurich. Other teams travelled from Europe, Asia and Africa, and ten teams joined in from the hubs. Eight disciplines were held to find the best interaction between humans and technology.
There were virtual races with thought control, bicycle races with electrical muscle stimulation or courses with prosthetic arms, prosthetic legs, robotic exoskeletons or motorised wheelchairs, ETH Zurich wrote. For the first time, there was a course for visual assistance technologies and an assistance robot race.
The Cybathlon is expected to take place in Asia in 2028.
