Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Science

ETH Zurich Cybathlon features 67 teams from 24 countries

67 teams from 24 countries at the ETH Zurich Cybathlon in Kloten ZH
Sixty-seven teams from 24 countries at the ETH Zurich Cybathlon in Kloten. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
ETH Zurich Cybathlon features 67 teams from 24 countries
Listening: ETH Zurich Cybathlon features 67 teams from 24 countries

Sixty-seven teams from 24 countries took part in the Cybathlon at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich at the weekend. The competition tests assistance technologies for people with disabilities that are suitable for everyday use.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The third edition of the Cybathlon took place in the Swiss Arena in Kloten and in seven local hubs around the world, ETH Zurich said on Sunday. The hubs were located in Canada, Hungary, Korea, Thailand, South Africa and the US.

Some 6,000 spectators attended the event in Kloten and 15,500 people followed the competitions virtually.

Switzerland entered nine teams in the Cybathlon, four of which were from ETH Zurich. Other teams travelled from Europe, Asia and Africa, and ten teams joined in from the hubs. Eight disciplines were held to find the best interaction between humans and technology.

+ Paralysed man walks again using thought-controlled brain-spine device

There were virtual races with thought control, bicycle races with electrical muscle stimulation or courses with prosthetic arms, prosthetic legs, robotic exoskeletons or motorised wheelchairs, ETH Zurich wrote. For the first time, there was a course for visual assistance technologies and an assistance robot race.

The Cybathlon is expected to take place in Asia in 2028.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
50 Likes
73 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
296 Likes
183 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
64 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

The Federal Administrative Court in St Gallen, Switzerland.

More

Court rules al-Qaeda supporter can stay in Switzerland

This content was published on A Kurdish supporter of the Islamist terrorist network al-Qaeda can stay in Switzerland, the Federal Administrative Court has ruled. It has withdrawn the annulment of the man’s provisional admission.

Read more: Court rules al-Qaeda supporter can stay in Switzerland
Dieselgate scandal: In 2015 it emerged that millions of VW diesel-powered vehicles had been manipulated to pass environmental standards.

More

Swiss prosecutors close VW ‘Dieselgate’ case

This content was published on The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) has closed criminal proceedings relating to the Swiss owners affected by the Volkswagen “Dieselgate” emissions scandal.

Read more: Swiss prosecutors close VW ‘Dieselgate’ case
Employment prospects remain stable in the fourth quarter

More

Q4 job prospects in Switzerland remain stable

This content was published on The employment outlook in Switzerland will remain stable towards the end of 2024, according to the KOF Swiss Economic Institute at ETH Zurich.

Read more: Q4 job prospects in Switzerland remain stable
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida.

More

Swiss woman accuses Donald Trump of sexual assault

This content was published on A former Miss Switzerland candidate has accused Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her in New York in 1993. The US Republican candidate’s campaign team has denied the accusations.

Read more: Swiss woman accuses Donald Trump of sexual assault

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR