AI employed by 77% of Swiss workers – often breaking company rules

Three quarters of Swiss use artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace, and half do so in violation of company directives, according to a survey by consulting firm KPMG.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Some 77% of Swiss workers make professional use of AI, significantly higher than the 58% recorded worldwide.

But the use of the technology cannot always be described as crystal-clear. One in two respondents admit to having used AI in a way that violates company regulations, among other things by uploading sensitive company data onto public and free tools.

Some 74% do not check the results provided by AI, which can have damaging consequences, since 63% report errors at work due to the use of the new tools. More than two thirds (69%) of those questioned have also already passed off AI-generated content as their own.

Fewer than half of the sample claim to have completed training on the subject; 57%, however, believe they are able to use the devices effectively.

However, some scepticism remains widespread. Less than half of the respondents (46% both in Switzerland and worldwide) have confidence in AI. In addition, 65% of Swiss people and 70% globally are in favour of legal regulation of the field in question.

For the research, 48,000 people in 47 countries were questioned.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/mga

