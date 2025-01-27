Swiss data centre used to heat homes

It is currently operating at only 25% capacity and will reach full capacity by 2028, when it will house around 10,000 servers.
Infomaniak’s facility is unique in that it recycles all the electricity it consumes. The heat recovered can be used to heat 6,000 homes in winter. To put it into perspective, it’s equivalent to the energy used by 20,000 people taking a five-minute shower every day.
Thanks to this installation, it will be possible to avoid burning 3,600 tonnes of CO2 equivalent (tCO2eq) of natural gas every year, or 5,500 tCO2eq of pellets annually.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Abroad
The Swiss Alps, a new Eldorado for real estate developers
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.