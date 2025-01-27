Swiss data centre used to heat homes

A data center that also heats homes Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Geneva-based Infomaniak has inaugurated a new type of data centre that aims to heat 6,000 homes using heat generated by the facility's computer servers.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Un centre de données qui chauffe aussi des logements Original Read more: Un centre de données qui chauffe aussi des logements

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The data centre in Plan-les-Ouates is located in the basement of a residential area near the La Bistoquette participative cooperative.

+ The environmental impact of Switzerland’s supercomputer

It is currently operating at only 25% capacity and will reach full capacity by 2028, when it will house around 10,000 servers.

Infomaniak’s facility is unique in that it recycles all the electricity it consumes. The heat recovered can be used to heat 6,000 homes in winter. To put it into perspective, it’s equivalent to the energy used by 20,000 people taking a five-minute shower every day.

Thanks to this installation, it will be possible to avoid burning 3,600 tonnes of CO2 equivalent (tCO2eq) of natural gas every year, or 5,500 tCO2eq of pellets annually.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.