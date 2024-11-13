Swan infected with bird flu in central Switzerland

In the control and surveillance zone, poultry farmers must comply with safety measures to prevent the virus from spreading to their farms. These measures include disinfection protocols and ensuring their animals have no contact with wild birds.
The bird flu situation in Europe is currently dynamic, and the FSVO is closely monitoring developments. People are advised to avoid touching dead wild birds and to report any sightings to the cantonal hunting authorities.
Infected humans
In the USA, bird flu infections have been reported in humans. In recent months, the H5N1 virus has increasingly spread among mammals, particularly dairy cattle. The infected individuals were working on poultry farms and contracted the virus during milking.
In Vietnam, tigers and lions in zoos have died from bird flu. Researchers fear that if the virus circulates widely among mammals, it may adapt more effectively to them.
A study published in August revealed mammal-to-mammal transmission, including between different species. For example, cows transmitted the virus to cats. However, mutations that would make H5N1 more transmissible to humans have not yet been discovered.
