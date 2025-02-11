Hypnosis has measurable effects on the brain, says Zurich study

According to the University of Zurich, hypnosis has measurable effects on the brain Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Three studies have shown that the activity of certain brain networks changes under hypnosis. The findings were announced by the University of Zurich on Tuesday.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Hypnose hat laut der Universität Zürich messbare Effekte im Gehirn Original Read more: Hypnose hat laut der Universität Zürich messbare Effekte im Gehirn

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Scientifically speaking, hypnosis is still largely a black box, wrote the University of Zurich (UZH) in a press release on Tuesday. However, studies by researchers at UZH now show that hypnosis actually changes something in the brain.

To demonstrate this, the neuroscientists at the UZH conducted studies using various imaging techniques. Each time, they selected 50 healthy people as test subjects. They were first put into a light state of hypnosis and then into a very deep state of hypnosis using the same spoken text.

More

More AI-powered neurotechnologies raise hopes and fears for health and privacy in Geneva This content was published on Neurotechnologies integrating artificial intelligence (AI) can treat diseases such as Parkinson’s but they can also alter the brain and read the mind. Read more: AI-powered neurotechnologies raise hopes and fears for health and privacy in Geneva

The studies found hypnosis leads to changes in certain areas of the brain that are important for attention and body perception. According to UZH, the corresponding areas were less active or their ability to connect was reduced. This could therefore mean that hypnosis reduced the subjects’ awareness of the body. At the same time, theta waves were increased, which are a sign of sleepiness and deep relaxation.

The researchers also observed significant neurochemical changes. A neurochemical modulator called myo-inositol was released significantly more during deep hypnosis. According to the researchers, this could be interpreted as reduced brain activity.

According to the researchers, further studies are needed to understand how hypnosis works.

Adapted from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.