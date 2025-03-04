Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Science

Are frozen stem cells safe? Find out in episode 3 of ‘Lost Cells’

Artwork for a podcast about a private stem cell bank in Switzerland, Lost Cells, shows stem cells under the microscope
SWI swissinfo.ch / Marcus Center for Cellular Cures

In the third episode of our new investigative podcast 'Lost Cells', cracks began to show in the system as some families try to make a withdrawal from a Swiss cord blood bank. Are their stem cells safe?

This content was published on

A British multimedia journalist who moved to Switzerland in 2010, Jo has worked in TV, radio and online. She leads a team of video journalists, picture editors, a graphic designer, data journalist and community developer, and specialises in social media. Initials: jf

SWI swissinfo.ch

If you put your money in a bank, you expect it to be safely stored and ready for you to take out when you need it. The families who froze their children’s stem cells with Cryo-Save in Switzerland assumed the same.

In the third episode of ‘Lost Cells‘ we hear from Tatiana and Ratko, who are preparing to move their frozen stem cells, but things don’t go as planned. The parents start to wonder if the company storing their child’s cord blood will be able to fulfill its promises about keeping their stem cells safe.

Other families around Europe also begin asking questions about their cells, and where and how they’re being stored. What’s happening behind the doors of this high-tech institution in Switzerland? Find out now in episode three of ‘Lost Cells’.

A private stem cell, or cord blood, bank is a facility that stores these important, foundation cells for the human body. Parents pay to bank cord blood from a baby’s birth in the hope of using the cells in a potential future medical treatment.

A compelling six-part audio series

‘Lost Cells’ is a trilingual, investigative podcast and original production from SWI swissinfo.ch made in collaboration with Piz Gloria Productions, Futur Proche, and Studio Ochenta. 

Narrated in English, Spanish, and French by science journalists, Angela Saini, Esther Sanchez and investigative reporter Antoine Harari, the ‘Lost Cells’ podcast is available on all your favorite podcast apps.

Have you been listening since episode one? What do you think of the issues raised in this episode or the series so far? Do you have concerns about how companies keep stem cells safe? You can contact us via email here.

Podcast artwork for 'Lost Cells' showing stem cells under a microscope

Lost Cells

Listen to our new investigative podcast on the realities of private stem cell banking.

Read more: Lost Cells

Debate
Hosted by: Jo Fahy

What do you think about advanced health technologies such as freezing cord blood?

Do you have any experience with such solutions? Do you think more or less regulation is needed and why?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

