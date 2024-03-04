Basel City laboratory finds numerous failings in chemical sector inspection

The Cantonal Laboratory of Basel City has discovered many failings after an inspection of chemical products and chemical sector companies found what it called, "a large number of deficiencies", including excessive levels of heavy metals in e-cigarettes. KEYSTONE

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

The Cantonal Laboratory of Basel City has discovered many failings after an inspection of chemical products and chemical sector companies. The laboratory announced on Monday that 95 out of 221 products inspected were to be banned from being sold.

According to the announcement, the products inspected included substances and preparations such as essential oils and cleaning agents, biocidal products such as disinfectants or mosquito repellents, pesticides, and items such as disposable e-cigarettes. The businesses inspected were companies that work with, import, or sell hazardous chemicals.

During the inspections, the laboratory found what it called, “a large number of deficiencies”. Results of 175 out of 221 inspected products and 39 out of 48 inspected companies were inacceptable. 95 products even met the criteria for a sales ban.

Too much heavy metal in e-cigarettes

In the case of the products inspected, complaints have mainly been made about prohibited ingredients, missing authorizations, incorrect classification, labelling deficiencies, issues with packaging, deficiencies in the safety data sheet, failure to comply with the reporting requirements, non-compliant advertising, and violation of advertising regulations.

More

More ‘We must break the taboo that ‘forever chemicals’ are indispensable’ This content was published on Synthetic PFAS chemicals are in everything from non-stick pans to clothing. But regulating these persistent substances is complex. Read more: ‘We must break the taboo that ‘forever chemicals’ are indispensable’

Among other things, the laboratory found that the legal limit for heavy metals in disposable e-cigarettes had been exceeded.

The companies which were inspected were found to have failed to comply with self-regulation, the reporting and licensing requirements, the duty of care, non-compliance with dispensing regulations, personal regulations, advertising regulations and regulations on handling and storage. These included the illegal distribution of nitrous oxide for inhalation in bars.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dkk/amva

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative