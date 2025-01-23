Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Science

Bern researchers discover freshly fallen meteorite in Oman

Bernese researchers discover freshly fallen meteorite in Oman
Bernese researchers discover freshly fallen meteorite in Oman Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Bern researchers discover freshly fallen meteorite in Oman
Listening: Bern researchers discover freshly fallen meteorite in Oman

Researchers from Bern have recovered a freshly fallen meteorite in Oman. It is the second such find in which the Natural History Museum in Bern has been involved.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The meteorite also contains a previously unknown mineral, the Natural History Museum Bern (NMBE) announced on Thursday. The data was recently submitted to the Meteoritical Society and the meteorite was included in the official meteorite register. The meteorite has been officially named Raja after the place where it fell. The meteorite originates from the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

More
collection of meteorites in museum

More

Three new Swiss meteorites registered

This content was published on Three new Swiss meteorites have been admitted by the Meteoritical Society, the international body that registers them.

Read more: Three new Swiss meteorites registered

The Ottoman-Swiss research team discovered the meteorite using cameras that have been pointed at the sky over the central desert of Oman since 2021. On December 23, 2023, they saw a fireball that was recorded by four cameras with a duration of 3.3 seconds. The researchers used these images to calculate the trajectory of the fragment that had fallen from space. Just 49 days later, they found the 26.8 gram meteorite near an abandoned drilling site.

Small meteorites are hard to find

Tests have now confirmed that it is the meteorite recorded by the camera. For the tests, isotope measurements were carried out in the Vue-des-Alpes deep laboratory in the Neuchâtel Jura.

According to the NMBE, small meteorites make up the majority of all meteorites that reach the Earth. However, because they are difficult to find, they are rarely recovered. “Raja is therefore an important contribution to our understanding of the overall flow of meteorites to Earth,” the museum continued.

The NMBE researchers also found a meteorite in the Ottoman desert in February 2023.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

What impact has this had on your life? Tell us your story.

Join the discussion
87 Likes
109 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should the Swiss economy be adapted to the planet’s ecological limits?

What are your thoughts on the "environmental responsibility initiative" that will be decided on February 9, 2025.

Join the discussion
117 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Do you worry about the environmental impact of AI?

Current artificial intelligence tools need huge amounts of energy and natural resources to function. Does this affect the way you use them?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Flu cases on the decline in Switzerland

More

Seasonal flu cases decline in Switzerland

This content was published on The latest figures from the Federal Office of Public Health show that lab-confirmed cases dropped from nearly 2,340 to under 2,000 last week.

Read more: Seasonal flu cases decline in Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR