Mystery of red Martian dust solved by Swiss researchers

Swiss researchers believe that Mars' red colour was caused by the planet surface rusting - which indicates the presence of water during an earlier period.

According to a study by the University of Bern, the rust on the red planet probably has a wetter past than previously thought.

The discovery has implications for the question of whether life ever existed on Mars. An international research team led by the University of Bern identified the iron mineral ferrihydrite as the cause of the red Martian dust, according to a study published on Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

Ferrihydrite forms in the presence of water. “The result shows that Mars rusted when there was plenty of liquid water on the planet,” lead author Adomas Valantinas told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

This suggests that liquid water may have been more widespread on the planet in the past than previously thought. “This is an essential prerequisite for life,” Valantinas continued.

